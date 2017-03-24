Liverpool ace wanted to join Arsenal, Arsene Wenger claims

Luis Suarez wanted to ditch Liverpool and join Arsenal a year before he left for Barcelona, says Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Wenger lodged an infamous bid of £40,000,001 for the striker in 2013, an offer which they hoped would trigger a release clause in the Uruguayan’s contract.

However, Liverpool remained steadfast in their refusal to allow him to join a Premier League rival and he remained on Merseyside for another year.

Wenger, though, believes Suarez himself coveted the switch to the capital.

“He was very close [to signing for Arsenal],” he told beIN Sports. “We had an agreement with the player. We had been wrongly advised that he had a clause, with a minimal clause, but we had an agreement with the player. You can ask him.

Check out our new Score Centre, which features previews, stats, odds, head to head records, team line-ups, commentaries and social media updates.

“I’m convinced he wanted to join us and then they sold him. They kept him one more year, improved his contract and promised to sell him the year later to a club abroad.”

Check out our new Score Centre, which features previews, stats, odds, head to head records, team line-ups, commentaries and social media updates.