Liverpool are seriously looking into the signing of Tottenham midfielder, Archie Gray, and the Reds could test how genuine Spurs are about sticking to their transfer stance.

Gray finds himself at the centre of growing transfer speculation as the 2025/26 Premier League season nears its conclusion.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international, signed from Leeds United for £40 million in 2024, has stood out as one of the club’s few bright sparks during a challenging campaign marked by inconsistent results and relegation fears.

His versatility, allowing him to feature in central midfield, centre back or at right-back, combined with his composure and tactical intelligence, has impressed scouts across Europe.

Sources have stated that Bayern Munich are very keen on the talented Englishman and have made further movements towards securing his signature this summer.

The Bavarian giants, alongside Premier League champions Liverpool, are actively exploring a potential move, with sources suggesting they are monitoring his situation closely and preparing to act should the opportunity arise.

Tottenham, however, view Gray as a vital part of their long-term project. Club insiders insist he remains “untouchable” alongside teammates such as Lucas Bergvall.

Spurs are determined not to sell if they secure Premier League survival, with Gray himself showing strong commitment to the club and a desire to help them through their difficulties.

He has previously spoken of his ambition to establish himself in north London and has no immediate wish to depart. Yet the threat of relegation changes the landscape dramatically….

Relegation could open door to Archie Gray sale

Should Spurs drop into the Championship, Gray would likely become one of the most sought-after young players in European football.

A significant financial hit from demotion could force Tottenham to listen to substantial offers, potentially in excess of £60 million, despite their reluctance.

Other clubs keeping tabs include Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa domestically, while Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have shown past admiration.

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For now, Gray continues to focus on helping Spurs avoid the drop and delivering mature performances that belie his years.

The coming weeks will prove critical: survival would allow Tottenham to retain their prized asset, but relegation would trigger intense interest, bids and test the club’s resolve like never before.

With his contract offering protection until 2028, Gray holds a strong position, yet the summer promises to be one of the most pivotal periods in his burgeoning career.

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