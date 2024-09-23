Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson in the January window with Arne Slot adding the Fulham star to a two-man shortlist of targets who will ultimately replace Andy Robertson.

The Scotland full-back signed for Liverpool in July 2017 for a hugely modest sum of just £8m from Hull City and has gone on to play a leading role in the success enjoyed by the side under Jurgen Klopp. And having lifted seven major honours during his time at Anfield, the 30-year-old has to be regarded as one of the German’s greatest-ever signings.

However, new boss Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes showed with the summer transfer deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili that they are expert planners for the long term, with the towering Georgian having been lined up as the long-term successor to the magnificent Alisson Becker.

Now, Slot and Co are planning the same again with a move for USA defender Robinson.

And The Sun reports that Reds chiefs could launch a swoop as soon as the January window to beat Manchester United to the Fulham man’s signature.

The 27-year-old is one of the few players in the Premier League who could rightfully challenge Robertson as one of the competition’s best left-backs, already boasting two assists from five games so far this season.

And having cost a fee of just £2m from Wigan in 2020, Fulham now stand to make a huge profit, with the 46-times capped United States international now being valued in the £40m bracket.

Liverpool want one of two Prem left-backs to succeed Robertson

Robinson’s form has also alerted Manchester United to a possible move with Erik ten Hag dogged by persistent issues at left-back owing to injuries to both current options in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

But now it’s claimed the Merseysiders could beat them to the punch by lining up a winter move for the player and with the January window set to open in just 100 days.

Indeed, he is one of two left-backs Liverpool are considering for a summer swoop with TEAMtalk sources confirming they are also considering Milos Kerkez as a viable transfer option too, having scouted for Hungarian too as a potential 2025 option.

At just 20 years old, he would represent a much younger option for the Merseysiders, having only joined the Cherries just over a year ago.

But the 21-times capped Hungary international has shown in that time that he can be considered one of the very best around and with Liverpool chiefs very seriously also putting Kerkez on their wanted list.

Alexander-Arnold breaks silence on Liverpool future

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has broken his silence on his Reds future, amid ongoing links with Real Madrid and with his deal at Anfield due to expire at the end of the current season.

Having been strongly linked with a free-transfer move to the Bernabeu in 2025, Liverpool chiefs may be starting to get a little anxious over the future of their homegrown star, who will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants from January 1.

But the Merseysiders are determined to ensure he will stay, despite TEAMtalk’s revelation that Real Madrid are in ‘constant contact’ over his signing.

However, speaking warmly about his ambitions for the Merseysiders, Alexander-Arnold has appeared to drop a major hint that he plans to stay.

Elsewhere at Anfield, the Reds are reportedly growing increasing interested in a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz and are willing to match the colossal price tag for his signing in a move that would comfortably smash the Liverpool transfer record.

Robinson v Kerkez: who has the better stats?

If Liverpool do make a raid for either Robinson or Kerkez, it is pretty clear which of the pair makes for the more polished player, with the Fulham man rating higher in four of five metrics between the pair.

Indeed, with seven assists for the Cottagers last season (and two already this), he is comfortably ahead of Kirkez (zero and zero) and also beat Robertson (just two in 30 games last season), though the Scot did register three goals of his own.

But with Liverpool planning for the long-term, they might want to opt for Kerkez, who while the unpolished diamond, has made the left-back shirt his own at the Vitality Stadium.

Robinson would be more the ready-made replacement, though at still only 30, it remains to be seen just when Slot and Co feel Roberton needs replacing in the side on a permanent basis and with his current deputy, Kostas Tsimikas, seemingly not viewed as anything more than a back-up option.

