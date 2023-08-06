Liverpool in ‘advanced talks’ to sell star Klopp likes to Leeds United, as revised fee aids bigger Reds profit

Liverpool are deep in negotiations with Leeds United over the sale of one of their players, with a journalist revealing how much the Reds can expect to gain in profit.

Liverpool began their summer overhaul by allowing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave on free transfers. Jurgen Klopp was hopeful Liverpool would be able to tie down Roberto Firmino to a new contract, but he rejected that opportunity and has since gone to Saudi club Al Ahli.

Liverpool have also reluctantly sold experienced midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who have joined Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad respectively.

Klopp’s squad has been boosted by the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, though they still need a new defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho. They have had two bids rejected for Romeo Lavia as they have not yet matched Southampton’s £50million asking price.

Uncertainty surrounding that deal has resulted in reports claiming Liverpool could move for a bigger name, such as Aurelien Tchouameni or Ryan Gravenberch.

And now, news of another Liverpool departure has emerged, which could help Klopp fund a big move for either Tchouameni or Gravenberch.

According to Italian transfer reporter Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are now in ‘advanced talks’ with Leeds as they try to offload defender Nat Phillips on a permanent basis.

Phillips is far down in the centre-back pecking order, with Klopp able to use Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez instead.

Liverpool close to selling defender to Leeds

Leeds are aiming to rescue Phillips after deciding on him as a solid replacement for Max Wober, who has joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

Liverpool and Leeds are in discussions over a potential £10m deal. Previously, reports have suggested Phillips would be on the move for £8.5m, but it now looks like Liverpool are poised to make a bigger profit. The 26-year-old originally moved to Liverpool on a free transfer from Bolton in August 2016.

While Phillips is not an integral player for Liverpool, Klopp will still be sad to see the back of him. During Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis in the 2020-21 campaign, Phillips stepped up and went on to play in key Premier League and Champions League matches.

The Bolton-born player impressed, even though he had barely ever featured at such a high level before. Klopp even went on to describe Phillips as a ‘monster’ and a ‘brilliant guy’.

New Leeds manager Daniel Farke will be hoping Phillips can help Leeds enjoy a hugely successful season in the Championship. The Whites are plotting an immediate return to the top flight following their relegation last term.

