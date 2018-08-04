Liverpool advised to steer clear of £50m Bayern Munich star

Liverpool have been warned that wantaway Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng would not improve their squad.

The word of caution comes from former Liverpool Double winner Steve Nicol, who believes the 29-year-old six-times Bundesliga winner would not be an improvement on the players Jurgen Klopp currently has to choose from.

Boateng has been linked with an exit from the German champions, and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has done little to deny those rumours, claiming the club would consider “serious offers” for the 29-year-old.

Manchester United have been linked with the World Cup winner, but Nicol – speaking to ESPN – has advised Liverpool not to bother should they also be planning a swoop.

“I am not a huge fan. The last 12 months, he has had injury problems and form problems. So right now, no.”

With 73 Germany caps to his name and a plethora of trophies under his belt, some would argue against Nicol.

Klopp has suggested squad depth will be key this season as his side chase a trophy on four fronts – but for now, it seems he is happy to use Joe Gomez as centre-half if needs be.

And with Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip all providing strong competition in the heart of defence, Nicol is seemingly advising against something that isn’t even on the agenda for Liverpool.

