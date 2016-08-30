Liverpool agree deal to sell Luis Alberto for £6million

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a £6million deal to sell midfielder Luis Alberto to Lazio, with the deal set to go through before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

It is understood the Serie A side will pay £4.3million up front with a further £1.7million in add-ons dependent on European qualification. Liverpool have also included a 30% sell-on clause in the deal.

Alberto, a signing by former manager Brendan Rodgers, failed to establish himself at Anfield after arriving for £6.8million three years ago and made just 12 appearances in his maiden season.

The 23-year-old Spaniard spent the last two campaigns on loan at Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna.

Jurgen Klopp was reportedly willing earlier this summer to hand the player an Anfield lifeline, but having taken a longer look at him, has now decided he does not fit into his long-term plans at the club.