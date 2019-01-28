Liverpool agree €20m secret summer deal for attacking midfielder

Liverpool have agreed a £17.3million deal with Trabzonspor for attacking midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, according to a source in Turkey.

Turkish outflet Ajanspor report that a €20million transfer has been hammered out for the 19-year-old, although the deal will not be announced until the summer with Trabzonspor keen to keep their fanbase happy.

Omur is rated as the best young player in Turkish football and has also been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool’s closest Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Omur’s future was very much top of the agenda when the teenager was questioned about interest from the Reds during a press conference at the start of the month.

The player has confirmed recently there has been interest from Liverpool and Klopp.

“Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world. These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss,” Omur said, as quoted by Turkish Football.

“If the club give the go ahead talks can be held. The clubs interests take precedence.

“I’ll do whatever is in the club’s best interests.

“My priority is Trabzonspor but I have a dream to play in Europe, I hope I play there one day. My dream is to succeed here and then go to Europe.”

Omur has five earned assists and scored two goals in 20 appearances for the Turkish Super Lig side.