Liverpool agree €65m transfer fee for Lyon star Fekir

Premier League side Liverpool have agreed a fee with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon for Nabil fekir, according to reports in France.

The France international has been linked with a move to Merseyside over the last couple of months with some solid reports claiming that the Reds interest is concrete.

Fabinho and Naby Keita will already join Liverpool when the squad return from their summer holidays and Fekir has also emerged as a key target.

And now L’Equipe claims that Liverpool have agreed a €65million fee Fekir’s services with the Frenchman undergoing a medical on Friday.

BREAKING: Liverpool and Lyon have agreed a fee for Nabil Fekir. He is due to have his medical soon, according to @lequipe — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) June 7, 2018

€65m and a medical tomorrow for Fekir. Liverpool mean business this summer. — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) June 7, 2018

And that comes shortly after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas claimed that the deal wasn’t progressing.

“The deal is at a standstill. Nothing has happened,” he told the club’s official website, according to Sport Witness.

“The whole thing will certainly not be completed during the World Cup, and I don’t think anything will change before it.

“We haven’t set a starting price because we haven’t discussed that yet.”