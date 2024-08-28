Liverpool agree exhilarating attacker signing as sellers go all in for Man Utd outcast

Chiesa is set to complete a move that could have consequences for Sancho

Federico Chiesa is set to travel to Liverpool today after terms were agreed for his move from Juventus – who could respond by raiding Manchester United for their top target.

It has been a quiet summer transfer window for Liverpool, but things are sparking into life late on. Not only have they arranged the signing of Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for next summer, but they have also been working on the addition of Italian winger Chiesa.

Wednesday’s European papers revealed how Liverpool were preparing a €13m offer for Chiesa – and while that may have seemed cheap at first glance, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Juventus have happily accepted that fee.

Chiesa was in the final year of his contract with Juventus and does not fit into their new coach Thiago Motta’s plans, so they have agreed to sell him to Liverpool for €13m plus add-ons.

Meanwhile, Chiesa has agreed a four-year contract with Liverpool and is due to travel to Merseyside today (Wednesday) ahead of his medical.

A right-footed winger, Chiesa will compete with the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

At the age of 26, he will be playing in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Juventus now focus on Man Utd raid

But while there was no room in Juventus’ plans for him, the Serie A side are still aiming to replace Chiesa with another attacker.

And an update from Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that the Old Lady will now accelerate their pursuit of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Sancho fell out with Erik ten Hag around a year ago and then spent the second half of last season on loan back at Borussia Dortmund, before making up with the Man Utd manager this summer.

However, Sancho has still struggled for gametime in the early stages of this season and has recently been the subject of discussions between Man Utd and Chelsea over a swap deal that could see him go to Stamford Bridge and Raheem Sterling move the other way.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Sancho would be keen to join Chelsea, but the latest update from Italy indicates Juventus will now push to beat the Blues to a deal.

The situation will no doubt heat up in the coming hours as Chiesa completes his move to Liverpool, barring any late hitches in the medical, and Sancho aims to determine his future.

