Liverpool agree personal terms with £88m Coutinho replacement

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with one of their major targets, but have suffered a setback, a report claims.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Reds have agreed personal terms with Monaco forward Thomas Lemar ahead of a proposed January move.

However, Liverpool have allegedly ‘balked’ at Monaco’s £88m asking price as they are not willing to pay that much for the Ligue 1 star.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp had hoped to sign the France international for a fee of close to £75m, with the £13m difference proving a major obstacle.

Now, any move for Lemar may be pushed back to the summer after Monaco insisted he would not be allowed to leave this month.

Yahoo states that Klopp could now once again turn his attentions to Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic, who has previously dismissed speculation linking him with Liverpool.

