Liverpool agree terms for Leicester star; fee remains sticking point

Liverpool have reportedly agreed terms with Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi over a summer move but have yet to agree a fee.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been looking at midfield targets over the last few months after it became clearer that Can would more than likely leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Germany star looks likely to head to Juventus this summer and although Liverpool have already agreed a deal to bring in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Klopp also wants another addition to his midfield engine room.

And Guinean journalist Alpha Balde has revealed that the club have agreed terms to sign the 21-year-old Nigeria international.

He tweeted: “Ndidi approached by Liverpool. The player has agreed. It remains to agree with Leicester, who asks a lot”.

So it would appear that the two clubs are still some way off in terms of their valuation of the player, but with personal terms agreed Liverpool are still seemingly confident of getting their man.

