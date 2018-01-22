Liverpool agree terms with Colombian defensive starlet

Liverpool have reached an agreement with an 18-year-old Colombian defender, according to a report.

Independiente del Valle teenager Anderson Arroyo previously underwent a trial with the club, and now looks set to sign a deal at Anfield, World Football Index claims.

Liverpool could loan Arroyo out initially to get playing time as a work permit is understood to be difficult to secure.

He has already represented Colombia’s U20 side and may join Spanish Segunda Division side Mallorca on loan initially, having also had a trial there.

The Reds have gone 18 matches unbeaten in all competitions and a win at Swansea on Monday night would put them five points ahead of Spurs in fifth place.

Providing they avoid defeat, it will also be the club’s longest unbeaten run for more than 21 years.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.