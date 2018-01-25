Klopp at loggerheads over fee for Coutinho replacement

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Tomas Lemar to move to Anfield but will not meet Monaco’s £90million asking price for the player.

The France star has been a long-term target for the Reds, along with Arsenal, with Lemar viewed as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Yahoo claims that the Reds have agreed the outline of a deal with the player but that Monaco’s huge is causing the deal to be on hold.

The report goes on to state that the French giants are willing to sell the player but want a premium price after losing a number of their top stars over the summer.

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim said: “Today, the market is open. You know how crazy the market is.

“Things happen that even a club like Monaco cannot say no to.

“It happened to Liverpool [with Coutinho].

“The numbers today are incredibly big. Everything can change.

“The things I can say today are not true tomorrow. In the last two transfer windows, last summer and this winter, the numbers have gone up enormously.

“I still want to keep Lemar. If I stay here for 10 years I want Lemar to stay with me for 10 years.

“He is young, he can still play for 10 years. He has a lot of qualities, I like him a lot.”

If he did sign, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is likely to play Lemar in his natural wide position and move either Sadio Mane or Mo Salah into Coutinho’s No.10 role – should the latter still be at the club in the summer after sustained interest from Real Madrid.

