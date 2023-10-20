Euro Paper Talk: Stunning Liverpool ‘agreement already reached’ to sign 103-goal striker valued at £100m-plus; Man City join race for Italian sensation

Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Liverpool

Reports suggest that Liverpool already have an ‘agreement’ with Napoli in place to sign a 103-goal striker wanted by a plethora of top clubs across Europe, while Manchester City have joined the race to sign an Atalanta defensive sensation – all in Friday’s European transfer gossip.

LIVERPOOL SET TO WIN OSIMHEN RACE

Liverpool’s hopes of landing one of European football’s most prolific strikers appears to have taken a big step forward, following reports that emerged on Friday.

The Reds are one of countless clubs chasing Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen, who has notched 103 goals in just 201 club career games, as well as scoring 20 times in 27 appearances for Nigeria.

He is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, with his 31 goals last season guiding Napoli to their first Serie A title in 30 years.

Osimhen’s current contract expires in 2025 and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has hinted that he may have changed his stance on signing a new one.

Italian journalist Valter De Maggio told Televomero, as relayed by Area Napoli, that Liverpool are the reason behind the 24-year-old’s change of heart.

De Maggio claims both the 24-year-old and his agent, Roberto Calenda, have decided against signing an extension at the Naples club because of the Reds’ interest.

He further adds Liverpool have found an agreement with the player and a deal has to be agreed with the Serie A winners for the transfer to take shape.

“The parties had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word. What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool,” he said.

“There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached. Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli. I hope Laurentiis will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure.”

Osimhen price set to drop after latest contract revelations

At this stage, De Maggio’s claims about Liverpool are yet to backed up in the Italian media.

However, if this is correct, it could be a stunning piece of work by Liverpool.

Osimhen will not come cheap though, with clubs quoted £150million over the summer. However, that figure will come down if it remains clear that he has no intention of signing a new Napoli deal.

The Reds will still be looking at more than £100m though. But for a striker of that age and with that sort of record in one of Europe’s biggest leagues, it could end up being a no-brainer signing.

CITY CHASING ATALANTA DEFENSIVE STANDOUT

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Atalanta’s 19-year-old defender Giorgio Scalvini, who is also on the radar of Manchester United, Inter Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are hoping that their relationship with Galatasaray, where they have sent Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele, will help them in their bid to sign forward Kerem Akturkoglu. (Various)

Juventus are considering a move in January for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona remain confident of securing a 2024 transfer deal to retain Joao Cancelo but will have to pay €50m to get their man. (Diario Sport)

Atletico Madrid are willing to allow forward Joao Felix to join Barcelona permanently if they receive an offer of between €70 million and €80m. (Marca)

Roma are the latest club to be linked with interest in the 24-year-old Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

CHELSEA, NEWCASTLE BATTLING FOR LYON ACE

Chelsea and Newcastle are in picture to sign versatile attacker Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, who is also wanted by Juventus. (Tutto Juve)

MLS side Inter Miami are considering a move for Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto. (Sport)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ruled out signing Lionel Messi from Inter Miami in January, having tried to bring the Argentine back to Camp Nou last summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq are set to sign free agent Jesse Lingard, who has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer. (ESPN)

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is set for a shock return to Real Madrid this summer, replacing current Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti, who will take over as Brazil head coach. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino has confirmed his side’s interest in former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and hopes to lure the 36-year-old, currently playing for Gremio in Brazil, to the MLS in January. (ESPN)