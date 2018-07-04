Liverpool ahead of Everton for powerful €20m World Cup defender

Liverpool have joined Everton in the battle to sign Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, according to reports in the Turkish media.

The Besiktas centre-half partners Reds star Dejan Lovren in the heart of the Croatia defence and has played a key role in his nation’s progress to the World Cup quarter-finals, where they face hosts Russia on Saturday evening.

Everton are reported to have already had a €15million (£13m) offer rejected, with Besiktas reportedly informing them they won’t consider any offers for less than €20m (£17.7m).

And according to reports, it is Liverpool who are edging the race to sign the 29-year-old – with his friendship with Lovren tipped to swing the tide in the Reds’ favour.

Turkish journalist Turgay Demir told A Spor: “Everton and Liverpool have made an offer for Vida.

“€15m (£13m) has been proposed but Besiktas will not consider a bid below €20m (£18m).”

Vida only joined Besiktas in January from Dynamo Kiev, having previously played at Dynamo Zagreb and Bayer Leverkusen.

He has 62 caps for his country, having debuted back in 2010.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his squad this summer, though a new goalkeeper and a new No 10 are thought to be his priorities. Wednesday’s papers suggested the club had been set a deadline to secure a deal for target Nabil Fekir.

