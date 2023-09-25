Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool on alert as second source confirms Chelsea target can join; Tottenham set price for January midfielder sale

Liverpool and Chelsea have been encouraged that Youssoufa Moukoko will be made available by Borussia Dortmund, while Tottenham have clarified their demands for the January sale of Giovani Lo Celso – all according to Monday’s European transfer gossip.

MOUKOKO CAN LEAVE DORTMUND

Borussia Dortmund are open to selling striker starlet Youssoufa Moukoko for the right price after he was linked with Liverpool and Chelsea.

That’s according to Bild, which has followed up on recent claims from Spain that Real Madrid might be interested in the attacker along with his pair of Premier League admirers.

The German paper has confirmed Dortmund are not averse to cashing in on Moukoko if the money suits them. Their plan would be to maximise their earnings from the sale of their academy graduate.

Moukoko burst onto the scene last season with seven goals for Dortmund, but his role has reduced in the early stages of the new campaign. Therefore, theories are forming that he could change clubs soon.

Liverpool and Chelsea were listed as admirers of Moukoko in the original reveal about his future last week, and now Bild has also namechecked both clubs when providing the latest on the 18-year-old’s future.

Up front, Liverpool have Darwin Nunez as their main centre-forward, while Chelsea invested in Nicolas Jackson during the summer transfer window but – as TEAMtalk has exclusively revealed on Monday – already have plans to sign another striker in January.

Dortmund still have Moukoko under contract until 2026, but now seem to be open to him leaving before that date.

SPURS SET ASKING PRICE FOR LO CELSO

Tottenham will seek a €15m transfer fee to sell Giovani Lo Celso in January, since the midfielder remains of interest to Barcelona and Real Betis. (Diario Sport)

Juventus remain interested in Nicolo Zaniolo while the Italy international is on loan at Aston Villa from Galatasaray. (Calciomercato)

Man City would be looking to sign Warren Zaire-Emery from PSG in a swap deal if Bernardo Silva was to leave. (RMC Sport)

Tottenham have secured agreements with Hajduk Split and Luka Vuskovic for the defender to join Spurs in 2025. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea considered a move for PSG new boy Bradley Barcola in August, but it fell through because his then-club Lyon wanted Andrey Santos in return. (Fabrizio Romano)

AND THE REST

Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to convince former Man Utd teammate David De Gea to join him at Al-Nassr. (Marca)

Man City have taken a liking to AC Milan academy starlet Francesco Camarda. (Calciomercato)

Inter are weighing up free agent strikers such as Fabio Quagliarella, Stefano Okaka and Felipe Caicedo after an injury to Marko Arnautovic. (Calciomercato)

Juventus have thought about signing Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG amid doubts about the form of ex-Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Julen Lopetegui is under consideration to become the next Marseille manager after his departure from Wolves. (Sports Zone)