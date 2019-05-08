Tottenham and AC Milan are the latest sides to take an interest in Lyon star Nabil Fekir, according to the latest reports from France.

The France World Cup winner was close to moving to Anfield last summer, only for the move to fall through at the last moment.

Reports have suggested that Lyon are willing to sell Fekir to the highest bidder this summer with the player refusing to sign a new contract, which expires at the end of next season.

There was even tension between the forward and his representative Jean-Pierre Bernes, and the latter confirmed that the pair had parted company.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could revive their interest in Fekir this summer, but claims in France have provided a twist in the saga.

Olympique et Lyonnais claim that the Reds’ Premier League rivals Spurs have now joined the race to sign Fekir, with Mauricio Pochettino likely to be rewarded for his impressive exploits this season with a bumper summer budget.

They go on to claim that Serie A giants AC Milan are another team interested in the idea of signing the 25-year-old as they look to bolster their forward options.

However, they may be considered to pose slightly less threat to the English duo due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

