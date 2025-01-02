Liverpool allow Man Utd to sign league-leading defender, as Reds pick £40m alternative

Liverpool will give Manchester United a free run at signing ‘arguably the best left-back’ in the Premier League, with Arne Slot’s side identifying a £40m-rated alternative more suited to their needs.

Liverpool and Man Utd are both in the market in the left-back/left wing-back position for wildly differing reasons. Liverpool are seeking a long-term heir to Andy Robertson who has shown signs of decline this term. Man Utd, meanwhile, require a specialist left wing-back for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation before the Portuguese can even begin to think about being successful at Old Trafford.

One player who’s been linked with both clubs is Fulham’s Antonee Robinson. The USA international, 27, has taken his game to new heights this season, with seven assists to his name already.

His mark of seven assists leads the league in terms of defenders. In fact, only Mohamed Salah (13) and Bukayo Saka (10) – two of the best wingers in world football – have provided more EPL assists than Robinson this season.

Speaking on ESPN FC, journalist Mark Ogden shed light on what the future holds for the marauding left-back.

Ogden insisted Liverpool only hold ‘minimal interest’ in Robinson due to one specific reason.

As such, the door is ajar for Man Utd to strike and per a separate report from GIVEMESPORT, Ruben Amorim is contemplating asking Man Utd to make Robinson the first major signing of his reign.

“The Antonee Robinson thing has been there for a while now,” began Ogden. “He’s had a great season, arguably the best left-back in the league.

“So, Robinson’s name has been attached to Liverpool quite a bit. But I’ve been told on more than one occasion that Liverpool have minimal interest in Robinson.”

Only on very rare occasions do Liverpool sign players in their late-20s and beyond. The Reds’ transfer strategy revolves around signing stars in their early-mid 20s who they hope will develop into world class stars during their tenure at Anfield.

Prime examples of that strategy in recent times include Giorgi Mamardashvili, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

“It’s not because [Liverpool] don’t think he’s a good player,” Ogden added on Robinson.

“It’s more the fact that he’s 27. He’s not their age profile. Liverpool don’t sign players for the long-term who are 27-years-old.”

Instead, Ogden concluded by naming Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, 21, as the player Liverpool view as a more suitable heir to Robertson.

“The name that has been put to me is Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth,” said the reporter. “He would fit the profile much better than Antonee Robinson.”

Milos Kerkez expected to leave Bournemouth in 2025

Kerkez recently signed with Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports agency. TEAMtalk understands Kerkez changing representation is a sure-fire sign he’ll be on the move at some stage in 2025.

We’ve also been told the Hungarian is valued at around £40m, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declared Kerkez is “one to watch” in the transfer market.

Given both Liverpool and Man Utd are hunting a new left-sided defender, it’ll come as no surprise to learn Kerkez is on both clubs’ radars.

PSG’s Nuno Mendes – who played under Amorim at Sporting CP – is another in Man Utd’s sights. PSG are open to selling after talks over a contract extension broke down.

Regarding Liverpool and Kerkez, The Athletic’s James Pearce reported in late-December that Liverpool may be content to wait until the summer before signing their Robertson successor.

If Man Utd move for Robinson or Mendes – or any other left-back, for that matter – Liverpool can afford to wait six months for Kerkez.

But if Man Utd step up their pursuit of the Bournemouth man in January, Liverpool may be forced to act six months ahead of time.

The Reds do have a recent history of making major signings in January upon learning of rival interest in their target.

Indeed, Liverpool moved for Luis Diaz in the winter window of 2022 after Tottenham entered the frame. One year later, Liverpool acted fast to land Cody Gakpo after Man Utd explored a deal for the Dutchman.