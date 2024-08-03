TEAMtalk has learned why Liverpool are allowing Newcastle to complete a deal that will smash their transfer record, while a fresh report claims the Reds are considering a cheaper move worth a still significant £50m.

Much was expected in the summer window at Anfield upon the return of Michael Edwards and the appointment of new manager Arne Slot.

Many Liverpool fans would have been forgiven for expecting their club to back the new boss in the market and provide Slot with a plethora of new signings tailor-made for his tactics.

However, the Reds are as yet the only Premier League side NOT to make a new signing so far.. They are closing in on a highly-regarded young winger, though the player in question would initially enter their youth academy.

Nonetheless, despite the relative inaction so far, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed additions are being explored for the centre-back, central midfield and wide forward positions.

The need to sign a new centre-half stems from losing Joel Matip to free agency. Joe Gomez is also open to leaving, as is returning loanee Sepp van den Berg who are both desperate to feature regularly.

Given the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah, regular minutes isn’t something Slot can readily guarantee the pair.

A permanent exit solution is also being sought for Nat Phillips who has entered the final year of his contract.

As such, a new centre-half does look required and Liverpool were understood to be confident of signing Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi.

That came after the Reds backed away from the race to sign Leny Yoro after believing the roughly £60m Manchester United paid to be an overpayment for a relatively unproven player in the last year of his contract.

Liverpool won’t disrupt Newcastle move for Marc Guehi

However, news recently emerged of Newcastle taking the lead for Guehi. The Magpies have opened club-to-club talks with Palace and TEAMtalk understands Guehi is open to the move.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has been informed Liverpool are ‘put off’ by the cost of signing Guehi.

The centre-back had originally been valued around the £60m mark, though subsequent updates now suggest Palace could seek £65m or even £70m before greenlighting a sale.

A move for either of those figures would break Newcastle’s transfer record. Their current most expensive buy remains the £63m (including add-ons) paid to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad two summers ago.

We’ve been told Liverpool are prepared to walk away from signing Guehi in a development that will be greeted warmly up at St. James’ Park.

Nonetheless, that’s not to say Liverpool have abandoned their plans to sign a new centre-back altogether.

Liverpool links to £50m-rated Bundesliga ace re-emerge

According to a fresh update from the Independent, Liverpool view Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho as a more than viable addition to their centre-back corps.

The report stated: ‘Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho has long been viewed as a potential option at centre-half. The 22-year-old Ecuadorian could cost around £50m, though.’

Pacho is left-footed and would provide greater balance for Slot given all of his current options in the position are right-footers. Guehi, meanwhile, is right-footed too.

Liverpool’s interest in the Ecuador international was previously confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano back in May.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the trusted reporter declared: “Liverpool will bring in a new centre-back.

“That is going to be a priority and Pacho is one of the players they will proceed with.”

