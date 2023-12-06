Liverpool ‘already negotiating’ for classy Man City target, with Klopp ‘ready’ to launch £30m bid

Liverpool are reportedly ‘ready’ to offer £30m for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in January as they aim to beat the competition to his signature.

Plenty of top European clubs are interested in the talented 22-year-old, with the Red’s Premier League rivals Manchester City also admirers of his.

This isn’t the first time the two clubs will have battled it out for the same transfer targets and they have often fought for the same players.

Liverpool have the most long-standing interest in Thuram. They were heavily linked with the Nice star during the summer but Jurgen Klopp ultimately decided to pursue other midfielders at the time.

Klopp is still keen to bring in one more centre-mid in the January transfer window, however, and now the manager has settled on Thuram as his main target.

That is no real surprise, given that the Frenchman is considered to be one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe.

If he reaches his potential, Thuram could be a big player for Liverpool for many years to come.

Liverpool ‘already negotiating’ to sign Thuram

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Juventus are also working hard on a deal for Thuram but due to their ongoing financial issues, they won’t be able to compete with Liverpool.

The report claims that Liverpool are ‘already negotiating’ with Nice over a deal for the once-capped France international.

The Reds are ‘ready’ to offer £30m plus bonuses for Thuram in January, with Klopp reportedly determined to get a deal done as soon as possible.

With talks over the transfer now advancing, only a major twist would see him head to Man City or Juventus instead of Anfield this winter.

With contact now made, Nice are now weighing up whether to accept Liverpool’s £30m offer, which would be a new club-record sale for the French club.

Their record currently stands at the €30m (£25.9m) Fulham paid for Jean-Michel Seri in summer 2019.

Thuram is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so could be worth much more in a couple of years.

He is keen on a move elsewhere, however, and is only under contract until 2025. Therefore, Nice may well decide to offload him for £30m in January.

As it stands, Liverpool are leading the race for the midfielder. Man City may yet launch a rival bid, though, so Thuram is definitely a player to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

