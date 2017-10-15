Liverpool among five clubs tracking teenage Dutch defender

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Fortuna Sittard defender Perr Schuurs, according to a report.

The 17-year-old has already established himself in the first team at Fortuna and has even captained the side this season.

A report from the Mail on Sunday claims Liverpool are keen admirers of the teenager and even invited him for a training spell at the club earlier this year.

However, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have all also reportedly shown interest in the 6ft3 defender.

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp is eyeing defensive reinforcements, with Virgil van Dijk strongly linked with a move from Southampton in the summer.

Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij has also been tipped for a move to Anfield, meaning Schuurs is the third Dutch defender to be eyed by Klopp.

The teenager “has been advised to stay in Holland” to help develop but would find an offer from Liverpool “difficult to resist”, the report claims.