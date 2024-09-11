Liverpool among Prem quartet who want to offer star ‘biggest wish’, amid Reds icon uncertainty

Jonathan Tah is being courted by Liverpool amid the uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are among a quartet of Premier League sides who are interested in the signing of Jonathan Tah, who could move for free and make a fantastic replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have enjoyed the qualities of Van Dijk for coming up to seven seasons. He has been one of the most influential players in the Premier League in that time.

But with his contract up in the summer, there is of course a chance that this season is his last.

Liverpool seemingly have a contingency in place for if that is the case.

Indeed, SportBild states they are ‘among those interested’ in Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah.

It is believed to be his ‘biggest wish’ to play in the Premier League, and he has more than just the Reds ready to offer him that wish for next season.

Each of Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are also interested. With Tah’s contract up in the summer, he could soon agree to join one of those clubs.

It is said Bayer Leverkusen will ‘make one more attempt’ to secure his services, but it does not look as if that will be a successful one.

DON’T MISS: The seven most expensive defenders Liverpool have ever signed, with next big deal due

Tah is ready to leave

Indeed, Tah recently stated that he will “not renew my contract”.

As such, with his wish to come to England, any of the aforementioned sides look to be in with a shout of getting him.

Whether or not he will be replacing Van Dijk at Liverpool remains to be seen.

Indeed, the defender has stated he “certainly wants to remain” a big leader for two years, suggesting he’s hopeful he can extend beyond his expiring contract.

Liverpool still drawing up Van Dijk replacements

But Liverpool are still drawing up a list of replacements for if he does not remain.

Along with Tah, Loic Bade is said to be a player of interest to the Reds.

It’s believed he could be the ideal successor for the Dutchman, and that Bade is just 24, he could fill the position for years to come if he joins.

Elsewhere, the Reds are interested in Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, 17, and Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Both would be particularly exciting signings given Rigg is thriving in the Championship as a teenager, and only one man has scored more than Mbeumo in the Premier League so far this season.

How do Tah and Van Dijk compare

Last term in the Bundesliga, Tah and his Bayer Leverkusen side did not lose a single game, and only drew five.

The defender helped to keep 13 clean sheets in the 31 league games he played.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk was part of a Liverpool side which lost just four games in the Premier League, drawing another 10.

In the games he played, the Reds kept nine clean sheets. As such, it seems if Van Dijk is to leave and Tah is to come in, he could help to keep the back line solid.