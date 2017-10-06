Liverpool among Prem trio chasing Germany U19 wonderkid

Liverpool are on of a number of clubs chasing Bayer Leverkusen teenager Kai Havertz, a report claims.

The teenager fired in four goals for Germany U19s on Wednesday night as he captained the side to a 5-1 win over Belarus.

Liverpool sent scouts to watch Havertz according to the Liverpool Echo, however they weren’t the only Premier League club in attendance.

Manchester United and Arsenal both sent representatives to monitor the talented midfielder, who has started two Bundesliga games for Leverkusen this season.

Havertz also scored against England U19s last month and, according to the report, has drawn comparisons to current Arsenal star Mesut Ozil as well as ex-Chelsea man Michael Ballack.

He became the club’s youngest Bundesliga player at the age of 17 years and 126 days when he made his first team debut for Leverkusen in October 2016.

The 18-year-old signed a new deal in July which ties him to the Bundesliga club until 2022.