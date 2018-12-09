Liverpool and Arsenal target edges closer to big-money Napoli exit

Piotr Zielinski is moving further towards an exit from Napoli with fresh details emerging of the breakdown in talks between his representatives and the Italian club.

Piotr Zielinski’s current release clause stands at a respectable €65million but with Jurgen Klopp’s men showing significant interest, Napoli are hoping that the Poland international agreeing to a new deal will enable them to more than double his exit fee.

Zielinski is highly regarded in Italy and was strongly linked with a switch to Anfield before he made a €16million move from Udinese to Naples.

Chelsea also tried to sign the player over the summer, but Maurizio Sarri was unable to complete any other moves for Napoli players after signing midfielder Jorginho.

However, interest clubs will be boosted by the latest reports from Italy, which revealed startling details behind the difficulties that have arisen over a new deal.

As reported by Radio Marte: “Napoli want to include a €120m release clause, while the agents are willing to go to €80m max. There is still distance between the parties.”

To say there is a difference between the demands of both insides involved is an understatement, and unless a major compromise is made by either the player or the club, Liverpool and Arsenal will get the green light to battle it out for Zielinski’s services.