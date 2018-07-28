Liverpool and Chelsea have been placed on alert as Borussia Dortmund have opened up to the possibility of selling a €70m star, a report claims.

According to Sky Germany and Bild, USA international Christian Pulisic has turned down the chance to enter negotiations over a new deal at Dortmund.

The 19-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool most seriously tipped to launch a bid.

Pulisic scored twice against Jurgen Klopp’s side in pre-season recently, after the German boss had waxed lyrical about the winger.

Recently, the player’s father hinted that a move to England could be on the cards, and now it is claimed that the Bundesliga side would consider selling for around £60m.

Pulisic’s deal expires in 2020, and the report suggests that Liverpool and Chelsea do still hold interest in him.

