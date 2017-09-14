Liverpool and Man City among clubs scouting ‘Little Cavani’

Juventus are set to rival two Premier League clubs in the race for Uruguayan starlet Joaquin Ardaiz, a report claims.

The 18-year-old completed a move to Europa this summer when he joined Beglian side Royal Antwerp from Danubio in his homeland of Uruguay.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking the teenage sensation according to reports, who has drawn comparisons to ex-Red Luis Suarez.

Now, Italian outlet Calciomercato.com claim that Scudetto holders Juventus have been alerted to Ardaiz, who has picked up the nickname “little Cavani” in reference to his Uruguayan compatriot Edison Cavani who is in red-hot form for Paris Saint-Germain.

The report states: “We can reveal through Fabrizio Romano that the has also been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Porto.”

In addition, it claims that Ardaiz was offered to Juve this summer, despite attracting interest from their Serie A rivals Fiorentina.

The teenager is reportedly known for his temper, and was involved in a scuffle with Liverpool U17s recently. Another issue for any potential suitor is the fact he is a non-EU player, something which could hold back interest from the Bianconeri.