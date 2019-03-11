Liverpool and Man Utd join hunt for Ajax star wanted by Arsenal

Liverpool are ready to battle Manchester United and Arsenal for the signing of Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, a report claims.

Tagliafico has been previously tipped to make a move to The Emirates this summer, while it has also been claimed that Real Madrid are interested as they eye a replacement for Marcelo.

The Argentine has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season for Ajax, amassing five goals and five assists in an impressive campaign thus far.

Despite having the impressive Andrew Robertson at left-back, Don Balon state that Liverpool are up there with Manchester United as looking into this potential transfer, though Atletico Madrid are thought to be the strongest contenders right now.

Atletico Madrid are also linked in the report, with the outlet suggesting that manager Diego Simeone is in the market for a new left-back.

Tagliafico’s agent, Ricardo Schlieper, recently suggested that Real want the 26-year-old Argentina star to replace Marcelo at the end of the season.

He told Radio Rivadavia: “There are rumours about Real Madrid interest because Marcelo will join Juventus.

“Nobody has called me yet but there have been contacts with other clubs. He has two years left in his contract with Ajax and Tagliafico has no release clause.

“Ajax have already decided a minimum price for top European clubs. A top Spanish team is very interested. That said. I think the time has come for Tagliafico to make a step ahead in his career”.