Bruno Fernandes’ proposed move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United is reportedly in danger of collapsing entirely.

The Portugal midfielder is a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer as he looks to overhaul a United squad that finished sixth last season.

Fernandes netted 28 goals and added 14 assists in an impressive campaign for Sporting during 2018-19, and Solskjaer seemingly sees him as the ideal man to bring creativity to their midfield.

Reports over the weekend from Portugal suggested that United had finally landed their man after a patient approach, having raised their initial €50m bid for the midfielder to €61.2m (£55m).

However, the deal is yet to get over the line and that has prompted Sporting Lisbon to fire a warning to United, given their need to sell the player is arguably lesser than the Red Devils’ wish to buy him.

Now, Portuguese newspaper Record – who cite Italian outlet La Repubblica – believe that Fernandes’ move to Old Trafford is not at risk.

Instead, the report hints that United are more likely to spend big on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and turn away from the former Udinese and Sampdoria man.

They go on to claim that there is interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, which means the ‘doors in England are still open’ for the 24-year-old, as well as possibly PSG.

Meanwhile, Jornal de Notícias are running with a headline stating that Manchester United have ‘abandoned’ their pursuit of Fernandes, and Correio da Manhã also believe the race is wide open with an auction possible.

