‘Liverpool and Spurs target £35m-rated ‘Malian Jamie Vardy’

Liverpool and Tottenham are set to go head-to-head for the signature of the ‘Malian Jamie Vardy’, according to reports.

Moussa Marega has been in prolific form this season for Vitória de Guimarães, scoring 12 times in just 17 starts in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The forward, who is on loan from Porto, has impressed Premier League scouts throughout the campaign and now both Spurs and the Reds are interested in signing the 25-year-old, according to SportBild.

Marega plied his trade in the French lower divisions before he joined Martimo in 2015. He impressed in his first season in Portugal, scoring 15 times in 34 appearances.

His form prompted both Sporting Lisbon and Porto to battle it out for the six-foot-one striker, with the latter securing his signature in 2016.

He immediately joined Vitoria on a season-long loan and went on a run of 10 goals in eight games.

Now the Premier League big boys are starting to circulate, with the forward said to have a £35million release clause inserted into his contract.

Marega has been hailed the ‘Malian Jamie Vardy’ due to his rise from obscurity, swapping the French lower leagues for a top European division.