Liverpool and Tottenham ‘make contact’ with Newcastle target as transfer battle roars into life

Lyon star Rayan Cherki is one of the most exciting talents in Ligue 1 and reports suggest Liverpool and Tottenham are battling to sign him this summer.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is also a key target for European giants Paris-Saint Germain, so there is certainly no shortage of interest in him.

Cherki broke into the Lyon first team back in 2019 at the age of 16 and has gone on to make 140 appearances for the French club, scoring 17 goals and making 24 assists in the process.

Chelsea and Newcastle have previously been linked with the youngster but recent reports about his future suggest they’ve cooled their interest.

Cherki has always been considered a player with huge potential and Lyon seem resigned to losing him, with his contract set to expire in just over 12 months.

The French side will therefore look to sell him this summer to ensure they don’t lose him for a cut-price fee and his suitors are primed to submit offers in the coming weeks.

Liverpool, Tottenham join race for Rayan Cherki

According to French outlet Sports Zone, Cherki is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Lyon this summer and Liverpool and Tottenham are interested.

The Premier League duo have ‘made contact’ over a potential transfer and are said to be ‘in the early stages of assessing a deal for the attacker’ while Newcastle ‘have been previously linked.’

Cherki is assessing his option ass he looks to take the next step in his promising career.

His potential has never been in doubt, but he’s found it difficult to find a consistent role in the Lyon team after Laurent Blanc was fired last year.

Reports suggest that €25m (approx. £21.3m) would be enough to sign Cherki this season, which could prove to be a real bargain if he reaches his potential.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Tottenham launch a concrete bid for the Lyon star in the coming weeks.

A versatile player, he can play as an attacking midfielder or winger on either flank, so could provide cover in multiple areas for the two clubs.

Liverpool and Spurs are both looking to sign a new winger this summer so an approach for Cherki would make sense on paper.

