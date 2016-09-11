Liverpool and Tottenham target dismisses Schalke exit talk

Schalke star Max Meyer insists he is happy at the club, after playing down reports he could move to the Premier League with Liverpool or Tottenham.

The 20-year-old is tipped for a big future after catching the eye for silver medalists Germany in the Rio Olympics.

Liverpool and Tottenham were both linked with the attacking midfielder in the summer, but he ended up staying put after a bid failed to materialise.

Now the player has once again been linked with a move to the Premier League, but he has insisted once again that Schalke is the right club to help his development.

“I’ve got two years left on my contract here,” Meyer told Sport1.

“And if you are referring to what happened during those final two transfer days – I will not leave the club through the back door.

“I’ve said that I won’t leave next summer, and that stands. I know that we have a lot of potential here, we’ve added good players, and a good coach.

“We can achieve a lot and play a good role in the Bundesliga.”