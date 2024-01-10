Liverpool announce attacker transfer that could define a season and unlock two more deals

Liverpool have confirmed Fabio Carvalho has joined Hull City in a potentially season-defining move, and the deal could also help the Reds land two outstanding Championship stars over the summer, per reports.

Carvalho, 21, was recalled from his underwhelming loan spell with RB Leipzig ahead of the winter window. Liverpool were unhappy with the minimal game-time Carvalho was afforded in Germany and fully intended to sanction a more fruitful second loan.

A vast swathe of clubs vied for the livewire attacker’s signature. Wolves, Southampton and Hull City all lodged official bids, while Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all showed interest.

From further afield, Sky Sports claimed Stuttgart and Sevilla both looked into the move.

Ultimately, the decision came down to Southampton and Hull and Carvalho chose the latter.

The news was confirmed on both Liverpool and Hull’s official websites on Wednesday morning, with Carvalho moving to east Yorkshire on a six-month loan. No option to buy has been included in the agreement.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior said: “I couldn’t be happier. Everyone is aware of Fabio’s ability, his qualities as a young player.

“I have to give Acun and Tan so much credit for the work they’ve done to bring him here. We’re building a reputation, not just in England but in Europe, for the way we develop players. Our style of play and ambition are really important factors in attracting players to the club.

“Fabio is excited to be coming here and I’m delighted to be working with him to the end of the season. Technically, he’s outstanding. He can assist, score and run in behind. He’s brave, quick, very balanced and takes the ball.

“The reason he’s at Liverpool is because he’s got enormous potential and I can’t thank them enough for trusting us; Liverpool have seen the work we’ve done with Tyler Morton.

“Fabio’s got the ability to make a real impact on our season and get us to where we want to be.”

Carvalho could shake up Championship and aid future Liverpool transfers

Carvalho’s last season in the Championship was a wildly successful one. Indeed, the attacker was named in the Championship team of the season for 2021/22 when scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 36 appearances for Fulham who dominated the division.

Hull currently sit seventh in the table, just one point outside of the play-off places. Rosenior will no doubt be hopeful Carvalho can make a big impact and help his side achieve what once appeared an unlikely promotion.

Hull going up – potentially at the expense of Leeds, for example – could also help Liverpool’s future transfer plans.

Indeed, two Leeds players are understood to feature on Liverpool’s radar for the next summer window – Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

The Daily Mail claimed Liverpool are fully prepared to table a sizeable bid for 17-year-old Gray at season’s end.

Elsewhere, Anfield Watch revealed on January 6 that Jurgen Klopp’s side are also weighing up a move for electric winger Summerville. The Dutchman has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 23 league matches this season.

Common sense would dictate Liverpool’s chances of prising the pair out of Leeds would swell if they failed to achieve promotion back to the top flight.

Leeds currently sit fourth in the table and may well end up facing Carvalho’s Hull in the play-offs in May.

