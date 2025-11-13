Two sources reveal chances of Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool in January after star ‘asks to leave’

Liverpool have learned their chances of a January move for Antoine Semenyo amid strong new claims that he asked to leave Bournemouth ahead of the winter window, while further details can be provided on the player’s release clause.

The 25-year-old has proved himself one of the best players in the Premier League so far this season, enjoying nine goal contributions (six scored, three assists) from his 11 appearances in the competition so far. But despite only signing a new and improved contract with Bournemouth over the summer, speculation over Semenyo‘s future has been widespread over recent weeks.

To that end, it was claimed last week that the summer target for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United was set to be the subject of fresh interest from Liverpool in the winter window and that the Reds – who have been having a poor season by their standards – were ready to test the water with a firm bid, reportedly worth north of £70m (€79m, $92m).

Now their chances of bringing the free-scoring Ghana international winger to Anfield in January have gathered serious pace after a notorious X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and which boasts 684k followers, claimed that Semenyo has now requested to leave Bournemouth in the winter.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Antoine Semenyo has asked to leave Bournemouth in January.’

However, after conducting some research into that report, we can reveal that the prospects of a January move to Anfield look extremely bleak as things stand.

And while there is a release clause in his deal, which Bournemouth are keeping a closely guarded secret, there is also no certainty that it would become active in the winter window.

“I don’t think he will leave in January because from my current understanding of the situation, the clause in his contract would not be live at that stage,” began Jones. “I also don’t believe Bournemouth have any interest in allowing it to happen in that moment.

“The update out of Bournemouth remains that the player is satisfied with his status because of their strong start to the season, but of course, that does not mean he will not look to change things long-term.

“In terms of the figures around his clause, they are continuing to remain secretive around it, but I was told recently that it is in the mid-60s. So we will have to wait and see on that.

“It is unconfirmed at this stage and there also remains a lack of clarity around when the clause would even kick in, so the situation is going to linger for a while.”

Liverpool interest in Semenyo genuine as Fabrizio Romano weighs in

Despite that, a number of sources, including the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the player is genuine and that he remains a player of serious interest to sporting director Richard Hughes as the Reds prepare for life beyond the talismanic Mohamed Salah.

Furthermore, there already seems an acceptance at the Vitality Stadium that retaining Semenyo’s services beyond this season could prove difficult.

Jones continued: “Even at Bournemouth, there is a realisation that beyond this season, keeping Semenyo is going to be extremely difficult.

“In terms of true valuation, I’d say he’s worth anywhere between £70m-£100m.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also thinks a January deal for Semenyo looks unlikely, and he expects Liverpool to keep their powder dry through the winter window.

“I don’t think it is going to be a mid-season departure, I don’t think it is going to be with Liverpool,” Romano told the Market Madness podcast last week.

“I think Liverpool is going to be very quiet in the January window. In the summer, it can be different.

“I still want to respect Bournemouth, let them enjoy the player. It is still November and they are not planning for him to leave in January.

“There is a lot of interest in the player and there is a release clause, so it is a super interesting situation but I think it is for the summer window. For January, it is very unlikely.”

There is better news, however, for the Reds over the future of another top 2026 transfer target in Marc Guehi, amid strong new claims in the Spanish media that stated the England defender has informed Real Madrid of his desire to move to Anfield next year and with Los Blancos’ take on the saga also coming to light.

Jamie Carragher, though, thinks Reds boss Arne Slot needs to be a bit more clever in his transfer thinking and he suggests his efforts to bring ‘sexy football’ to the champions has completely backfired, and having torn into the Dutchman’s failure to see which way the game in England was going.

Off the back of that, we’ve assessed Slot’s first nine signings at Anfield and compared them to Jurgen Klopp’s first nine – and the difference is quite striking.

