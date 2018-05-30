Liverpool approach Barcelona over £52.5m Karius replacement

Premier League side Liverpool are keen on Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, according to reports.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the Reds have approached the La Liga giants over the possibility of gaining his services.

Liverpool have a goalkeeper at the top of their wishlist following Loris Karius’ terrible performance in their 3-1 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

The German goalkeeper was at fault for two of Real Madrid’s goals and has since been offered a way out of Anfield by Italian minnows Rimini.

Their top choice targets Alisson from Roma and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak could prove to be too expensive, while Cillessen has a €60million (£52.5million) release clause in his contract.

Reports suggest that the Serie A side want £79million for Brazil international Alisson, while Atletico will only let Oblak go if a club triggers his €100million release clause.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been keeping Cillessen out of the Barcelona team and the Dutchman has spent the last two seasons warming the bench.

Cillessen has made 21 appearances in all competitions across the two seasons but has only played in two La Liga matches since joining from Ajax for €15million in 2016.

And now Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could come and rescue the 29-year-old by guaranteeing him playing time at Liverpool.

