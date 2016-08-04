Liverpool have approach for Brazilian starlet rejected

Liverpool have been rebuffed in their attempts to sign a 23-year-old Brazilian star with his club unwilling to let him leave, according to reports.

Luan Vieira impressed for Gremio last season as he scored 17 goals for the Porto Alegre based side, and has amassed 11 combines goals and assists in 22 matches in 2016.

He has also been included in Brazil’s squad for the Rio Olympics this summer, after being cut for the final squad of the Copa América Centenario.

Spanish outlet Sport claims that Liverpool made a bid for the player that was rejected, due to Gremio’s unwillingness to let the player go.

Premier League champions Leicester City and La Liga winners Barcelona have also been linked with the player, with the Catalans reportedtly in contact with Vieira’s representatives.

It is reported Vieira has spoken to Neymar about Barcelona’s interest and that he will cost £18.5million.

Liverpool already have a wealth of strikers available at their disposal, and are seemingly trying to offload rather than sign, with Christian Benteke and Mario Balotelli heading for the exit door.

Jurgen Klopp will have a dilemma whether to start Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi or maybe even Danny Ings with the new season coming around, so perhaps these reports could be seen as wide of the mark.

Simon Mignolet tipped his Belgian teammate Origi to do great things this season in an interview earlier in the week.

“If he can stay injury free then I’d expect him to kick on a level this season,” Mignolet told Liverpool Echo.

“Without the injuries last season he would have scored more than 10. If he can stay fit and keeps working as hard as he is in the moment then he will score more for us.”