Liverpool, Arsenal battle for £86.3m-rated PSG attacker ignites as Romano drops mouth-watering hint

Liverpool and Arsenal are both huge admirers of Paris Saint-Germain left-winger Bradley Barcola, and respected reporter Fabrizio Romano has dropped a hint that he could be on the move this summer.

The 23-year-old is one of PSG’s most exciting players and has notched an impressive 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 appearances since joining the European champions in a deal worth €45million (£38.8m / $52m) in 2023.

TEAMtalk revealed last month how Liverpool had shortlisted Barcola as a potential Mo Salah successor, alongside RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with a move for Barcola, and it’s well-known that they are looking to bring in a new left-sided attacker this summer.

Our information was recently backed up by Romano, who posted on X on June 4: “Movements are expected around Bradley Barcola this summer as reported in May with Arsenal, Liverpool and one more club keen on PSG winger.”

And earlier today, Romano reposted that post, suggesting that there is movement behind the scenes in regard to Barcola’s future.

Another reliable journo, Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, has also added fuel to the fire by reposting one of his previous posts on Barcola.

“Arsenal are closely monitoring Bradley #Barcola and have gathered all the relevant information. Arsenal – like FC Bayern, Barcelona, Liverpool and others – are looking for a new top player/talent for the left wing,” the post read.

“A Barcola move in the summer is possible. Barcola is also being monitored by Liverpool.”

Liverpool, Arsenal in the mix to sign Barcola

This season, Barcola, who can play on either wing or as a centre-forward, notched 13 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

He has been named as a member of France’s World Cup squad and looks set to play a key role for Les Bleus.

While Romano and Plettenberg do not mention a specific price tag, previous reports have suggested that it could take €100million (£86.3m / $115.8m) to sign Barcola.

With Liverpool and Arsenal both big admirers of Barcola, it will be very interesting to see if either formalise their interest with an offer.

For now, he is focused on the World Cup with France, so his future may not be resolved until after the tournament.

The Merseysiders remain very keen on Diomande, so he remains a serious option too as they ramp up their hunt of a Salah replacement.

Meanwhile, the future of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal is in doubt, and Barcola is an exciting option who could fill the void that’ll be left by the Brazilian.

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