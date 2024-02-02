Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool, Arsenal to battle for €80m Bundesliga midfielder compared to Rodri; Tottenham, Newcastle target Egyptian striker

Liverpool and Arsenal are both ready to battle for a highly-rated Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder with a potential price tag of around £68m, while, Tottenham and Newcastle are monitoring an Egyptian striker as they look to bolster their attacks in the summer.

FRANKFURT SENSATION ON LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL RADARS

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly battling to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, whose game has been likened to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

The 19-year-old only joined Eintracht last summer from Swedish giants Malmo in a €9million (£7.6m) deal, but he’s quickly broken into their first-team and made a major impression.

His composed displays against Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund particularly caught the eye, with German outlet Bild claiming that the Premier League duo are very keen on striking a potential deal in the summer.

Liverpool are particularly keen to continue revamping their midfield following a period of high-profile departures, although the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s successor is still unknown could throw a spanner in the works there.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is still known to be chasing a defensive midfielder who can enable Decan Rice to play in more of a box-to-box role.

However, Frankfurt are in no rush to sell, given that Larsson remains under contract until 2028.

Having that long left on his contract will also enable the Bundesliga side to demand a hefty fee for the teenager, with the report adding that could eventually demand as much as €80m (£68.2m).

Larsson is a defensive-minded midfielder but has the ability to drive forward with the ball and make attacking runs, as showcased by his two goals and one assist in 17 league games.

Rodri, De Bruyne comparisons a scary prospect

Indeed, the Bundesliga’s official website made comparisons to City linchpin Rodri, while Kevin De Bruyne was also mentioned.

“There are shades of Spanish holding midfielder Rodri in Larsson’s game,” a passage read. “While his close control and skilfulness also has notes of Rodri’s Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, who once starred for both Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg in Germany’s top tier. It’s a combination for Eintracht and Sweden fans to get excited about.”

Interestingly, Larsson could have been a Chelsea player after going on trial at his “favourite club” during his youth.

“It’s clear that it was a great experience to go and play with Chelsea,” the 19-year-old is quoted as saying.

“I trained with the team and also got to go to a tournament in Belgium. I also scored a goal. [The move] was a little too early. I did not think it would happen so fast. For me, it was better to continue my development at home, at Malmo. I want to break through at Malmo first before I go abroad.”

And when Eintracht manager Dino Toppmoller was asked in December whether Larsson could one day be one of Europe’s best midfielders and his response was emphatic. “Yes, he has what is needed. His talent and mentality are incredible,” Toppmoller affirmed.

“The question is, how do you handle setbacks? I will take my hat off to how he’s handled it. He lives football with everything that he has. You can see it in the individual video analysis. He asks, he wants to know everything and then says that he loves it and wants more.”

It just remains to be seen whether either Liverpool or Arsenal are willing to pay that sort of money for a player with limited experience at the top level of European football.

REAL MADRID PLOTTING JUVENTUS RAID

Real Madrid are seriously interested in Andrea Cambiaso and are planning to snap up the Juventus wing-back in the summer. (TMW)

West Ham rejected a late loan approach from Fulham for Algeria winger Said Benrahma as the Cottagers tried to beat Lyon to the 28-year-old’s signature. (Fabrizio Romano)

Karim Benzema was linked with a move away from Al-Ittihad in January but will hold clear-the-air talks with the Saudi Pro League club, who want the 36-year-old to stay for another season. (Various)

Milan are interested in RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko for the summer, although the Slovenia international is not the only potential replacement for Olivier Giroud. (Il Corriere dello Sport )

Jude Bellingham is urging Manchester City striker and former Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland to “come to Real Madrid”. (AS)

Fulham striker Carlos Vinicius is on the verge of joining Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season. (Various)

SPURS, NEWCASTLE HUNTING EGYPT FORWARD

The battle for a place in the top four could dictate whether Tottenham or Newcastle succeed in their hunt for Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush in the summer. (Various)

Leiccester have been blamed for the collapse of Stefano Sensi’s transfer from Inter on deadline day after changing the terms of the agreement multiple times. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Italian side Lazio failed in an attempt to bring Tottenham winger Bryan Gil to the club on deadline day. (Calciomercato)

Turkey’s transfer window remains open for another seven days, which means Nottingham Forest defender Sèrge Aurier’s hopes of facilitating a move to Galatasaray remain alive. (ESPN)

Salernitana have officially announced the arrival of former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who has signed on a free transfer. (Football Italia)

Juventus and Atletico Madrid will continue to monitor Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman’s progress with a view to making a move in the summer. (Various)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic considers Antonio Conte the ideal replacement for Stefano Pioli and will have a key role in negotiations with the ex-Juventus and Inter coach. (La Repubblica)