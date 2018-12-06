Napoli struggle with new deal for major Liverpool, Arsenal target

Arsenal and Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a Napoli star amid disagreements over a new deal, a report claims.

Piotr Zielinski’s current release clause stands at a respectable €65million but with Jurgen Klopp’s men showing significant interest, Napoli are hoping that the Poland international agreeing to a new deal will enable them to more than double his exit fee.

Zielinski is highly regarded in Italy and was strongly linked with a switch to Anfield before he made a €16million move from Udinese to Naples.

Chelsea also tried to sign the player over the summer, but Maurizio Sarri was unable to complete any other moves for Napoli players after signing midfielder Jorginho.

However, interest clubs will be boosted by the latest reports from Italy, which suggest difficulties have arisen over a new deal.

Calciomercato.com claim that Napoli are “continuing to work on the contract renewal of Piotr Zielinski and they have no intention of surrendering”.

The sticking point is mainly due to the release clause, the report claims, with Napoli asking for a clause valid only for foreign clubs set at €90/95 million.

However, this figure is apparently considered too high by the player, who does not want a clause that exceeds €50million.