Bradley Barcola’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been thrown into doubt after the France international informed the club that he wants to leave this summer, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that his representatives are now holding talks with a host of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Sources close to the player have confirmed that Barcola has reached a decision on his future after growing increasingly frustrated with his role under Luis Enrique.

PSG would ideally like the 23-year-old to commit his long-term future to the club and sign a new contract, with his current deal having just two years remaining. However, those hopes have suffered a major setback.

We understand Barcola believes he has slipped down the attacking pecking order at the Parc des Princes, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele now viewed as Enrique’s preferred options in the biggest matches.

The turning point came during PSG’s triumphant Champions League run.

Sources indicate Barcola was deeply disappointed not to start either the semi-finals or the final, and those omissions ultimately convinced him that he would struggle to secure the level of playing time he believes his performances deserve.

We can reveal that Barcola’s desire to leave has already been communicated to PSG.

While the French champions would prefer to keep him, club officials have accepted the player’s frustrations and understand why he is considering a new challenge.

TEAMtalk revealed at the start of May that Barcola’s representatives had begun assessing potential options and that process has now intensified significantly.

The player’s camp have spent recent weeks speaking with a select group of clubs capable of matching both the financial demands of a deal and Barcola’s ambition to compete at the highest level.

As a result, some of Europe’s biggest clubs have now been made aware of his situation.

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Arsenal and Liverpool both want Bradley Barcola

We can confirm that Arsenal and Liverpool have both been spoken to regarding a potential move.

Both Premier League giants have admired Barcola for a considerable period and continue to view him as one of the most exciting wide forwards in European football.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have also held discussions and have been informed of the developing situation.

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Interest is equally strong elsewhere on the continent.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Napoli have all held conversations regarding Barcola’s availability as they assess whether a move could become possible in the coming weeks.

The level of interest comes as little surprise. Despite not always being first choice in the biggest matches, Barcola remains one of the most highly-rated young attackers in Europe and is viewed by many clubs as a player capable of becoming a cornerstone of their forward line for years to come.

PSG, meanwhile, are already preparing for the possibility of life without him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Ligue 1 champions have stepped up work on alternative attacking options and one player who has emerged prominently on their radar is Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche.

The highly-rated French attacker has enjoyed another impressive campaign and is also attracting strong interest from England, with Liverpool and Manchester United both long-term admirers.

For now, PSG’s preference remains to convince Barcola to stay and sign a new deal, but with the player determined to secure a more prominent role elsewhere and Europe’s elite now alerted to his availability, the race for one of the continent’s most exciting young forwards is beginning to gather serious momentum.

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