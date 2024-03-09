Liverpool, Arsenal can secure ‘deal of the summer’ by signing £90m Prem star chased by Bayern Munich

Liverpool or Arsenal could reportedly secure ‘one of the best deals of the summer’ by signing talented Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal international is arguably the Cottagers’ best player and looks set to join a top club in the coming months as he eyes his next challenge.

Bayern Munich came extremely close to signing Palhinha last summer before the move collapsed on deadline day.

The midfielder went on to sign a new contract with Fulham – which is valid until 2028 – and has made 22 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals in the process.

Bayern remain very interested in signing Palhinha and are likely to come in again for him again at the end of the season.

However, Liverpool and Arsenal are also very keen on the 28-year-old. With that in mind, we could see both clubs make bids for the Fulham star.

Liverpool, Arsenal tipped to make move for Joao Palhinha

Reports suggest that Fulham will demand £90m for Palhinha this summer – significantly more than the £55m offer Bayern had accepted.

This hasn’t put Arsenal and Liverpool off, though, who are keeping close tabs on the centre-mid’s situation.

Transfer journalist Dean Jones has confirmed that the duo are interested in Palhinha and thinks he would be a perfect fit for either side.

“Obviously, Thomas Tuchel [who is set to to leave Bayern at the end of the season] was the guy heavily pushing the move to Bayern,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“If [a move to Bayern] starts not to become an option, you start to wonder where Thomas Tuchel will end up next and, if it is a big club, does that open the door for Palhinha to go there?

“Palhinha has been talked about in terms of Arsenal and Liverpool. I think he would do a tremendous job in either of those teams.

“At the right price, he is gettable. With that being the case, I feel like he could be one of the best signings anyone could make this summer.”

Liverpool are in the market for another midfielder despite making several additions in that position last summer, with Thiago set to leave on a free transfer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also wants to bring in a new midfield partner for Declan Rice, with Everton’s Amadou Onana, Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad all targeted.

£90m is a big fee to pay for any player, but Palhinha certainly has the quality to play at the very highest level.

