Liverpool battle Arsenal for dazzling Ligue 1 midfielder rated above £20m, as Chelsea join race

A three-way battle between Premier League rivals is unfolding after Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all started scouting Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to a report.

Bouaddi earned his first 18 appearances for Lille last season at the age of 16, and the now-17-year-old has 11 appearances under his belt this season too – including in the Champions League against Real Madrid, a game in which he impressed.

His rise to prominence seems to be catching the attention of various clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all now being credited with an interest.

According to Caught Offside, all three clubs have sent scouts to watch him impressing against the likes of Juventus and Lyon in recent games.

Each of those clubs have been building for the future with their recent transfer policies, which explains why they would be eager not to miss out on a talent like Bouaddi.

However, they are not alone in their interest, since Serie A duo Juventus – who, as mentioned, have seen him flourishing against themselves – and AC Milan have been watching him as well.

For any of them to sign him, it could take more than £20m to buy him from Lille. Indeed, the report claims the asking price is €25-30m (£20.8-24.9m).

Will Lille midfielder leave?

Bouaddi would have to wait until his 18th birthday, on October 2, 2025, before being able to join a Premier League club. Thus, he has a full season ahead of him to continue to enhance his reputation and equip himself for future success.

Furthermore, Lille are eager to extend his contract, which is currently due to last until 2027. Only a few months have passed since he penned those terms, but offering him an even better deal could strengthen Lille’s stance.

Premier League clubs are generally more powerful financially though, so it will be interesting to see if they can test Lille’s resolve in the long run.

Arsenal and Liverpool embroiled in multiple transfer battles

Bouaddi is not the only player to have appeared on the radars of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks – and in fact, not even the only Lille player.

For example, the three clubs are all believed to be in the mix for striker Jonathan David in January, when he enters the final six months of his contract.

Elsewhere, there have been links with both Arsenal and Liverpool for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

However, the two sides seem to have been priced out of a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who was also linked with both of them.

Ayyoub Bouaddi: The story so far

In 2021, Bouaddi joined Lille’s academy at the age of 13.

In August 2023, still only 15, he signed his first professional contract with the club.

His senior debut followed that October, three days after his 16th birthday, as he featured in a Europa Conference League match against KI. He became the youngest ever player to feature in a European match and also Lille’s youngest debutant.

He then made his Ligue 1 bow that same month, becoming Lille’s youngest player in the top flight for over 40 years.

In November 2023, he debuted for France’s U17s – at the age of 16 years and one month.

After finishing his first season for Lille with 18 appearances, half of which were in Ligue 1, he celebrated his 17th birthday by starring against Real Madrid on his Champions League debut, lasting all 90 minutes.

The future is bright.