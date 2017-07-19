Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea denied as Bayern insist they won’t sell star

Bayern Munich have told Thomas Muller’s suitors that the forward is “simply not for sale” after they claimed to have received four approaches for the forward this summer.

The Germany star has long been linked with a move to Manchester United, with the player one of their top targets under Louis van Gaal.

But Bayern claim they have fielded bids from four clubs – Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus – for the player this summer.

The Bundesliga champions recently signed James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan, with some reports suggesting the Colombian would take Muller’s place in the side.

But speaking about Muller’s future, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisted the forward was simply not for sale: “He is still a football player we will not sell. He fits perfectly for Bayern.

“This is not up for debate.”

Muller only netted five times in 29 games last season – poor by his standards – and Rummenigge says the player knows he must do more to win over coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“Tom knows that he should bring much more,” Rummenigge added.

Speaking about the two players on Tuesday, Ancelotti said: “Of course we didn’t buy James to replace Thomas Muller.

“If you think this way you can think he will replace Thiago (Alcantara) because he can play in the centre.

“He can play on the right or the left and so he can replace (Arjen) Robben or (Franck) Ribery. Sometimes I put him as a midfielder so he can replace (Corentin) Tolisso and (Arturo) Vidal.

“We didn’t buy James to replace anyone. We bought James to add to the team. He is a good player. I know about his quality and his personality. I think he can help us.”