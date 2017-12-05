Liverpool, Arsenal dealt blow as PSG boss talks up main transfer target

PSG boss Unai Emery has seemingly dealt a transfer blow to both Liverpool and Arsenal after talking up the importance of Julian Draxler.

It was widely reported that the Germany star was surplus to requirements in Paris after the French giants signed Neymar and then Kylian Mbappe, sparking talk that he could be allowed to move on in either of the next two transfer windows.

However, the 24-year-old, who only moved to Ligue 1 last January, has been given more game time as the season has progressed and Emery has been delighted with his performances.

“He’s in a constant evolution and he still has a lot of energy,” Emery told Sky Sports.

“At PSG, Draxler is in very good hands, he’s a great contributor to our game, he’s learning a lot.

“I talk to him a lot and I’m very demanding with him and he’s one of those very ambitious players and he shows that with good performances, also for the national team, and he’s a very important player for us.”

Looks like Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger will have to turn their attentions elsewhere for reinforcements in 2018 if Emery’s comments are anything to go by.