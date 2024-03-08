Liverpool, Arsenal delight as staggering £100m bid coming for world-class Man City star

Liverpool and Arsenal could have a much better chance at winning the Premier League title next season as teams are stepping up their interest in vital Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, according to reports.

De Bruyne has been limited to 13 appearances so far this season due to a hamstring injury which kept him out of action between August and December. However, the attacking midfielder is now running the show for Man City once again and has managed two goals and 12 assists.

While De Bruyne was rested and left on the bench during the 3-1 victory over Copenhagen on Tuesday night, he had already done the damage in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

De Bruyne tore Copenhagen apart with a goal and two assists, sending City on their way to their first 3-1 victory over the Danish outfit.

The Belgian, who is the best at setting up deadly City striker Erling Haaland, will be crucial to Pep Guardiola’s side winning yet more silverware in the coming months. They remain firmly in the title race and are also eyeing FA Cup and Champions League glory.

However, this could be the last season City fans get to see the outstanding playmaker shining at the Etihad.

He has been tipped to leave for Saudi Arabia in the summer and Football Insider have now provided an update on that potential move.

It is claimed that Saudi clubs have formally registered their interest in De Bruyne, letting both City and the player himself know they are firmly looking to strike a deal.

Kevin De Bruyne to move in massive £100m deal

Saudi Pro League officials are willing to spend upwards of £100million to improve both the quality and stature of their competition with De Bruyne’s sensational capture.

The report does not name the specific teams who are eyeing up De Bruyne. However, it has previously been suggested that the four clubs owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr – are all keen.

It is not guaranteed that the 32-year-old will end up in the Middle East when leaving City, though. Last month, it emerged that he is strongly considering moving to MLS. Such a transfer would see De Bruyne come up against the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, who have moved to Inter Miami.

De Bruyne’s City contract expires in June 2025, which means this summer is the best opportunity for last season’s treble winners to cash in. Liverpool and Arsenal in particular will view this as a good sign, as City will be less formidable without De Bruyne pulling the strings.

De Bruyne leaving City may also have an impact on Haaland. After all, De Bruyne is the main player who looks to find Haaland, and no other City player has such a strong creative connection with the striker.

The only trouble for City’s title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal is that Phil Foden has stepped up this term and looks set to become Guardiola’s new attacking spark when De Bruyne leaves.

