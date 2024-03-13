Liverpool, Arsenal ecstatic as damaging Man City double exit ramps up amid star’s ‘money’ claim

Liverpool and Arsenal might have a much better chance at winning the Premier League title next season, as Manchester City are at risk of losing experienced duo Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne.

With 10 games remaining, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City are all in the mix to win the Prem title. The 1-1 draw between Liverpool and City at Anfield on Sunday left Arsenal at the top of the table, with a superior goal difference to Liverpool and one point ahead of City.

Arsenal stumbled at the final stages of last season but appear to have a better mentality this time around and could go all the way. Liverpool are desperate to hand Jurgen Klopp the trophy before he leaves Anfield, while City often go on a sensational winning run when it’s crunch time.

However, Pep Guardiola could have a weakened squad come the start of next season. Last week, it emerged that Saudi Pro League chiefs have sanctioned a huge £100million bid for De Bruyne after deciding on him as one of their top summer objectives.

De Bruyne is not the only elite City player who might head to the Middle East this summer. Club captain Walker has talked up the possibility of joining a Saudi team, pointing out the finances as an important factor to consider.

“I’m very close to Riyad [Mahrez, who joined Al-Ahli last summer]. He was one of my good friends when he was here,” Walker replied, when asked on the Vibe with Five podcast if he could go to Saudi Arabia.

“Listen, I’ll never say never. The money that they’re paying and everything is obviously a massive factor in why they’re going out there. [Cristiano] Ronaldo opened the pathway for everyone to go there.

“If they keep attracting the players they’re attracting, the league will get better so why wouldn’t you want to go? But for me the Premier League is the best league in the world so I want to compete in this league for as long as possible and as high as possible.”

Kyle Walker considering Saudi, Sheff Utd opportunities

Walker has outlined his desire to stay at City for a couple more seasons, potentially until his contract expires in summer 2026.

But Saudi clubs have repeatedly shown they are willing to pay top European stars life-changing money, which could see the right-back perform a U-turn.

This is not the first time Walker has been backed to leave City. He emerged as a prime target for Bayern Munich last summer and was close to joining the Bundesliga heavyweights before City ultimately managed to get him to change his mind and pen a contract extension.

The 33-year-old could play for a Saudi club for two or three seasons before returning to England and ending his career at boyhood side Sheffield United.

“I don’t want to drop down too low because, no disrespect, but I feel the lower it gets, I think it gets harder,” he said. “Certain things that you have the luxury of at City, whether facilities, nutrition, this, that or the other. But I’d like to finish at Sheffield United. That’s something that I would actually like to do.

“I was there from such a young age until that until I went to Tottenham and I only played five [league] games before I went to Tottenham, and then went back on loan for half a season. So I think I’ve got like 35 games and I’d like to go for as long as possible, to give back or even pass on my experience to the younger players that are coming through or players that are there then. If I can do that, then I’d like to, yeah.”

