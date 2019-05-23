Atletico Madrid are serious about rivalling Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for Ajax star David Neres, a report claims.

The Ajax star has enjoyed a stellar season for the Dutch club as they made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League where they eventually went out to Spurs in dramatic fashion.

But Ajax’s return to the top echelons of the European game has come at a cost as a number of their stars are now being linked with moves after Frenkie de Jong agreed a €75m move to Barcelona ahead of the summer window. Matthijis de Ligt, Dusan Tadic, Nicolas Tagliafico, Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek all tipped for big-money summer moves, and Brazilian winger Neres is also the subject of intense speculation. The Dutch giants also look to be facing a huge fight to keep Neres with a growing number of Premier League sides said to have taken note of his magnificent displays, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs and Everton. Now, Spanish outlet Diario AS link a new club with Neres in the form of LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid, and Diego Simeone has made him ‘the priority’. Los Rojiblancos are set to lose Antoine Griezmann this summer, most likely to Barcelona, meaning they need to source a replacement in the forward department.

Neres racked up 50 games in all competitions for the Amsterdam side this season, scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists. A £45m price tag has been mentioned if Ajax are to let him go this summer.

