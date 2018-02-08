Liverpool, Arsenal given huge Lemar hope by French TV pundit

French football pundit Olivier Dacourt has tipped Thomas Lemar to leave Monaco to join a “very big club” this summer.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal saw efforts to prise the France star from the defending Ligue 1 champions fail during the summer, while both clubs retained an interest in the player through January, though no bid was made.

After it was revealed on Tuesday that the player is still on the same £22,000 a week contract he was on when he first arrived at the club from Caen, the Principality club have moved to offer him a bumper new deal.

However, French outlet L’Equipe say Lemar has refused to commit to the new terms offered at Monaco and, with two years left on his current deal, has told the club he wants to move on in the summer.

And that has been reinforced by former Everton and Leeds star Dacourt, who believes his compatriot will eventually leave the principality and will join a major club.

Speaking about his major assets, Dacourt told bwin: “[He’s] Great! For his shooting especially.

“Since he’s from Guadeloupe, I’ve been watching him a long time. He has a lot of potential.

“Lemar is exceptional and being watched by massive clubs around Europe.

“He is in Monaco but he will go to a very big club.”