Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has fired a warning shot to suitors of prolific Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, naming the main reason why he believes the Swede will be a flop if he moves to the Premier League.

Gyokeres has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe over the last two seasons, scoring a hugely impressive 82 goals in 90 games for the Portuguese giants – the sort of stats that have seen the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and, most recently, Liverpool all showing interest in acquiring his services.

United’s interest was clear from the outset, as soon as Ruben Amorim walked through the door, having coached the player in Lisbon.

The Red Devils spent over £100m on forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirzkee, but their struggles mean United are still expected to sign a new striker this summer. However, latest reports suggest that will definitely not be Gyokeres – as Liverpool power into the race for the attacker.

In terms of Arsenal‘s interest, the Gunners have been widely criticised for not adding a new No.9 to their ranks in January when Gabriel Jesus was already on the sidelines – only to then be followed by Kai Havertz.

It’s long been suggested that the north London are a world-class striker away from finally ending their 20-year-plus wait for Premier League glory, but Ferdinand does not see Gyokeres as the answer for Arsenal or any other top-flight English side.

“I don’t think he’s the guy,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel. “I’ve not watched him loads but I’ve probably watched him three times really, really closely.

“Three times I’ve watched him and I’ve gone, he ain’t getting those opportunities in the Premier League. When I see him physically matched, I don’t see it. What else is there?

“That’s the questions I’m asking. Is there enough after he’s physically matched to get a goal? Physicality is a massive thing in the game today.

“A Ruben Amorim team need physicality and runners but there’s no real physicality in this squad. It just isn’t there.”

Lescott backs up Ferdinand claim

Meanwhile, former Premier League defender Joleon Lescott also has doubts over Gyokeres, who has a release clause worth €100m but could be signed for as little as £63m when the summer transfer window opens.

“I believe Arsenal could go for him but he’s not the guy,” he said.

“I remember when Timo Werner first came to Chelsea, they played Brighton and he said ‘I’ve never seen anything like that’ in terms of the physicality.

“Physicality is such a big thing in the Premier League.”

One thing that neither Ferdinand and Lescott mentioned was the time Gyokeres spent playing in the Championship with Coventry City before his Lisbon switch.

The 26-year-old scored 40 goals in 97 games for the Sky Blues in one of the most demanding and competitive leagues in European football, so he at least deserves the opportunity to show what he can do – if the Premier League does indeed end up becoming his next destination.

IN-FOCUS: Where Gyokeres sits among Europe’s top goalscorers