Arsenal, Liverpool blow as Modric agent reveals star’s next move

Liverpool and Arsenal’s hopes of luring Luka Modric back to the Premier League appear to have taken a serious nosedive after his agent hinted the midfielder was set to move to Serie A.

The 32-year-old Croatian has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in Spain with Real Madrid, having joined from Spurs in the summer of 2012.

Even this season, Modric remains a pivotal player for Zinedine Zidane’s side, appearing 24 times in LaLiga, scoring once and assisting five times.

However, there are growing claims that this summer could mark his departure from the Bernabeu, with Real keen to cash in on him while the veteran midfielder still retains a strong market value.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been touted as strong suitors for the Croatian star, who played 159 times for Spurs between 2008 and 2012, before joining Real in a £30million deal.

Now the player’s agent Marko Naletelic has dropped a strong hint over his next move – but it seems that Serie A, rather than the Premier League, is likely to be his preferred choice.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Naletelic revealed that Modric could join Juventus in the future and they have the best chance of anyone of landing him this summer.

“It will depend on the economic potential of Serie A clubs,” he said of the player, who is reportedly valued at €60million by Real.

“I’ve known Modric for a long time: he grew up with [Zvonimir] Boban as an idol and as a kid he watched all the Italian league games. It’s never say never in football.

“If after Real Madrid, Modric decided to close his career, but at the moment he would not consider any club, except only Juventus.

“And certainly for the Bianconeri he would be the ideal man to strengthen their midfield.”

Meanwhile, Modric might not be the only Real Madrid star on the move this summer, with Casemiro being tipped as a surprise target for both Chelsea and Liverpool.

