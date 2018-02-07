Liverpool, Arsenal handed boost as £90m target asks to leave

Thomas Lemar has reportedly rejected a new contract offer from Monaco and has informed the club he wishes to move to the Premier League in the summer.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal saw efforts to prise the France star from the defending Ligue 1 champions fail during the summer, while both clubs retained an interest in the player through January, though no bid was made.

After it was revealed on Tuesday that the player is still on the same £22,000 a week contract he was on when he first arrived at the club from Caen, the Principality club have moved to offer him a bumper new deal.

However, French outlet L’Equipe say Lemar has refused to commit to the new terms offered at Monaco and, with two years left on his current deal, has told the club he wants to move on in the summer.

The player is said to be valued around the £90million mark, but with his refusal to sign a new deal, Monaco know his value will quickly deteriorate as the months pass by.

As such, Lemar will hope Monaco will be forced into his sale – news of which will alert both Arsenal and Liverpool, who have long been on the France midfielder’s trail.

Liverpool appear to be in the driving seat for a player seen as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho, with reports in France also indicating the player’s desire to make the Reds his next club.

Lemar has two goals and five assists to his name this term in Ligue 1, with his side third in the table and unlikely to retain the title they won last year.

